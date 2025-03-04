Turnover: 4.4 billion euros, an increase compared to 2024; engines produced: 1.187 million units; investment sum: 562 million euros, the majority of which went into the new e-engine production; number of employees: increased from 4700 to 4900 - these are the facts and figures presented by BMW Steyr CEO Klaus von Moltke on Monday. "We did indeed have a successful year in Steyr in 2024," said the Managing Director of the German premium vehicle manufacturer's largest engine plant. However, this is not a peace of mind. Klaus von Moltke spoke to the "Krone" about ...