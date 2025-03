New prohibition law

The second-highest terror alert level has been in force in Austria since the fall of 2023. Despite this, many citizens have the feeling that our law enforcement agencies are powerless in the face of Islamist terror. "The dangerous people should be thrown out," posted a Krone reader in response to my latest column about the "Island of the Unseen". In fact, the authorities are keeping around 650 Islamist individuals under observation in Austria. Our highest-ranking counter-terrorism officer, DSN chief Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, speaks of a three-digit number of high-risk threats who show a potential willingness to use violence. Reader "nene50" commented: "How about deportation and, until then, preventive detention? If the laws don't allow it, then you just have to enact the appropriate ones." That hits the nail on the head: we need tougher laws and harsher penalties.