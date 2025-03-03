111th double-double by Jakob Pöltl in the NBA

Still limited minutes for Pöltl

Pöltl also saw limited minutes on the floor in the third game after his three-week injury layoff. The center explained that "I've been told exactly how much I can play". When asked about the Raptors' poor record on the road despite their recent success (six wins and 23 defeats so far this season, please note), he said that he "generally doesn't dislike playing away from home". But it is probably the case that the young Toronto team does not yet feel "entirely comfortable" away from home. It was therefore important to learn from the experience "and hopefully win games in the future without the fans behind us".