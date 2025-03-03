Shaky win in Orlando
111th double-double by Jakob Pöltl in the NBA
Jakob Pöltl recorded his 20th double-double in the current National Basketball Association (NBA) season on Sunday (local time). With 16 points and eleven rebounds in the Toronto Raptors' 104:102 away win against the Orlando Magic, the 29-year-old Viennese also scored in double figures for the 111th time in the North American professional league.
He also recorded three assists, one steal and one block in 26:09 minutes of action.
In an entertaining game, the Canadians seemed to be on their way to a certain victory at the latest when the score was 96:77 in their favor with just eight minutes remaining. But they made it exciting once again. "We definitely have to look at what went wrong," said Pöltl in the dressing room. "That shouldn't really happen." The center was satisfied with his own performance ("quite good"). And he was "happy that we won". Pöltl had left the game with a 19-point lead.
We definitely have to look at what went wrong there.
Jakob Pöltl über die schwache Schlussphase
Immanuel Quickley scored 24 points for Toronto, 17 of them after the break. RJ Barrett chipped in 22 points. Franz Wagner led Orlando with 25 points, but missed a layup with two seconds left to force overtime. The Magic and Raptors will meet again on Tuesday for their fourth and final clash of the regular season. Toronto leads 2:1 after Sunday's win.
Still limited minutes for Pöltl
Pöltl also saw limited minutes on the floor in the third game after his three-week injury layoff. The center explained that "I've been told exactly how much I can play". When asked about the Raptors' poor record on the road despite their recent success (six wins and 23 defeats so far this season, please note), he said that he "generally doesn't dislike playing away from home". But it is probably the case that the young Toronto team does not yet feel "entirely comfortable" away from home. It was therefore important to learn from the experience "and hopefully win games in the future without the fans behind us".
The Cleveland Cavaliers struggled to a 133:129 n.V. against the Portland Trail Blazers. The NBA leaders thus won for the tenth time in a row and also landed their 50th victory in their 60th game of the season. In the absence of the rested top star Donovan Mitchell, De'Andre Hunter was the top scorer with 32 points. The league runners-up Oklahoma City Thunder won 146-132 at Pöltl's former club San Antonio Spurs, with Jalen Williams standing out with 41 points. In a clash between two title contenders, the Boston Celtics beat the Denver Nuggets 110-103. Jaylen Brown scored 22 points for the reigning NBA champions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.