The whole of Mauterndorf was at the feet of the princely couple

For five years there was a break in the Lungau carnival stronghold of Mauterndorf. Now the carnival tradition is loudly back. The community was truly at the feet of its Prince Harry the First, alias Harald Wiedemayer, and his princess and sandbox friend Christina Pertl. At the Elite Ball on Saturday evening, they entered to the sound of drums and fanfares from the court music. Various sketches then put a strain on the laugh muscles. Mauterndorf smiled at social trends or clapped along to the dancing of a girls' group.