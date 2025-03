“Golden” young talents from the kitchen and restaurant

Apprentices stand for culinary tradition

Provincial Councillor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister was full of praise: "With their commitment, the young apprentices show that they not only stand for culinary tradition, but also for the future of local gastronomy." Gold went to the "Service" category: Michel Kühmayer from Stockerwirt (Sulz) and Nina Wendt (Mörwald's "Zur Traube" in Feuersbrunn). "Cuisine": Guillermo Rabadan (Gasthof "Grüner Baum", Kirchberg am Wechsel), David Wieland (Hueber, Wirt im Bründl in St. Georgen an der Leys) and Philipp Taborsky (Landgasthaus Bachlerhof, Kematen an der Ybbs).