Bomb threat suspect still at large

Does not live in a psychiatric facility

However, because the wording of the letters was similar, it was assumed early on that the perpetrator was one and the same - a 20-year-old Swiss man at the time. Rumors that he was mentally ill and living in a clinic were not confirmed. Because he did not agree to be extradited, the domestic justice system has to wait for a verdict from St. Gallen (Switzerland). However, according to a spokesperson, the indictment from the federal public prosecutor's office is not yet ready, as they are still waiting for documents from Austria.