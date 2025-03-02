Indictment in progress
Bomb threat suspect still at large
The Swiss suspect is still presumed innocent. Because he did not agree to be extradited to Austria, a verdict from the Swiss judiciary must be awaited. A report from Linz is still pending. ÖBB suffered great financial damage as a result of the threats - taxpayers even more so.
The bomb threats at train stations in the fall resulted in financial losses in the high five-digit range, 690 affected trains and around 29,000 minutes of delay, as has now become known. This does not include the threats at schools and shopping centers, which became more frequent at the end of last year. Each time, large police contingents were deployed, costing taxpayers dearly.
Does not live in a psychiatric facility
However, because the wording of the letters was similar, it was assumed early on that the perpetrator was one and the same - a 20-year-old Swiss man at the time. Rumors that he was mentally ill and living in a clinic were not confirmed. Because he did not agree to be extradited, the domestic justice system has to wait for a verdict from St. Gallen (Switzerland). However, according to a spokesperson, the indictment from the federal public prosecutor's office is not yet ready, as they are still waiting for documents from Austria.
Last threat a month ago
The prosecution in Linz is currently working on an interim report, which will then probably also be sent to St. Gallen. In the meantime, the young man is still at large and has access to his cell phone and computer - after all, he is presumed innocent. It was only at the end of January that a threat was made against the Weberschule in Linz-Urfahr - by whom is unclear.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
