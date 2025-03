“Wind power yes, but not at any price!”

Position paper sets out framework conditions

In consultation with experts from all possible specialist areas, the Environmental Ombudsman has drawn up a detailed, 25-page position paper for wind power operators and planning offices. Numerous exclusion criteria are also formulated here. "For this reason, we believe that only a few of the project ideas currently being considered in Tyrol will pass the approval hurdles and be eligible for the designation of so-called acceleration areas." In addition, energy-saving potential rather than expansion should be the top priority.