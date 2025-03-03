"Krone" Gschnas
Dirndln and Buam open the hunting season today
It's a special kind of comeback when the gates of the Design Center in Linz open today at 7.30 pm: Many stars will be present at the "restart" of the legendary "Krone" Poacher Gschnas. Rene Rodrigezz, Mountain Crew, Anna-Carina Woitschack and co. transform the event location into a party mile.
The lederhosen still fit perfectly after more than ten years. "The more worn, the better. That's what they say, isn't it?" Rene Rodrigezz can hardly wait for tonight. "From the moment 'Play' is pressed, I have my own mode that pulls people out of their everyday lives and into the party," says the DJ, who is normally seen in cool shorts, not a traditional outfit. "That's right. I actually only wear that at the Wilderer Gschnas," winks the 38-year-old, who is also looking forward to a party evening with his colleagues.
Helene Fischer costs extra
So 2:tages:bart are already in the starting blocks. "We always fulfill music requests from the audience - except for Helene Fischer, which costs 50 euros. And we are very happy to accept this because the donation goes directly to the children's cancer charity," says Pascal Kitzmüller. After all, almost 4000 euros were raised last year.
"Prosecco for breakfast"
Anna-Carina Woitschack, who may even be singing "Prosecco for Breakfast" with the boys from Mountain Crew on Rose Monday, is also applauded for her commitment. The Schlager boys from Linz are not only convincing vocally, but also visually - at the latest when you've seen them topless, which will most likely also be the case at the party in the Design Center. "It depends on whether it's that hot again," winks singer Philipp Rafetseder. We'll make sure of that.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.