Dirndln and Buam open the hunting season today

The lederhosen still fit perfectly after more than ten years. "The more worn, the better. That's what they say, isn't it?" Rene Rodrigezz can hardly wait for tonight. "From the moment 'Play' is pressed, I have my own mode that pulls people out of their everyday lives and into the party," says the DJ, who is normally seen in cool shorts, not a traditional outfit. "That's right. I actually only wear that at the Wilderer Gschnas," winks the 38-year-old, who is also looking forward to a party evening with his colleagues.