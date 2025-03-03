How the state could take action against hate speech online

In an initiative motion in the state parliament on Thursday, it called on the government to "examine which personnel, financial or organizational measures" can be used to support such institutions to act as trusted flaggers. "Structures such as publicly certified advice centers in particular are predestined to uncover and counteract misinformation and anti-democratic online hate speech," the motion states. "The digital garbage on the internet must be removed, and with my motion I am showing how a contribution can be made in Upper Austria," says SPÖ Club Leader Sabine Engleitner-Neu.