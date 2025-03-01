Vorteilswelt
Pianist at heart

No pain, no gain! A dream has come true!

Nachrichten
01.03.2025 14:00

An exceptional talent: Elias Keller (17) was accepted at the Mozarteum at the age of eight. He has since charmed audiences at concerts all over the world. He practices for hours every day. What's more, he is about to take his A-levels this year....

Anyone can surpass themselves if they do it with dedication and passion!" Elias Keller's love of music is characterized by Nelson Mandela's quote. "It's my dream: I want to be a pianist," said the boy almost ten years ago. Elias went on to win several state and national prizes at the "prima la musica" youth music competition. His talent was discovered at the age of six at the Weißenstein music school.

No pain, no gain: his dream came true
Two years later, Elias was accepted at the Mozarteum in Salzburg. His dream came true! Today, Elias is preparing for his bachelor's degree in piano/concert performance. "It's a hard road, but no pain, no gain," says Elias. One thing is important to the Weißenstein native: "The environment plays a big role, my parents support me and there is a good harmony with my teachers." The 17-year-old is taught by Andreas Weber (piano) and Galina Vracheva (composition and improvisation).

Composition as a great passion
Elias also composes himself: "It's a passion that overwhelms me. When something burns in my soul, when I hear it, I write it down." He started doing this as a child: "I couldn't read music then, but I memorized the sounds I felt inside me." He currently has numerous concerts and his A-levels (HAK evening school) coming up. He practices for up to four hours a day: "It's important to me to share the beauty of sound with the audience. Especially to kindle the fire of music in young people." Elias also sings and plays the trumpet.

Elias now performs up to 30 concerts a year and enchants audiences with large orchestras on stages in Germany, Italy, Japan, Romania, America, the Czech Republic, Switzerland and more.

Elias played the role of Franz Liszt in the film Beethoven and has recorded three solo albums (including with musicians from the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra). 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
