"Carinthian theme"
Public house election 2025: This is where people come together
On the occasion of this year's "Krone" and Carinthian Chamber of Commerce pub election: On the importance of bars and regulars' tables for society.
It is said that the family is the nucleus of society. That's probably true. But it comes from a time when families still sat together at the kitchen table and talked. Maybe even argue and make up again. It's a bit different today. In many cases, the cell phone and its contents have taken over.
But that's not what this supplement is about. It's about pubs. For me, they are much more than "just" a place to eat and drink. Because the bars and regulars' tables are a place where people still meet. Where people still talk to each other properly. Without computers and television; ideally with the cell phone tucked away. It's about funny, strange and pointless things, but also about serious and important things; sometimes even about politics.
So the bars and regulars' tables are places where people still talk; simply among people and not controlled by algorithms. Places where you can rub your own truth against that of others, exchange opinions, share experiences and find compromises.
The counters and regulars' tables - that's where democracy is still lived, better than in many a parliamentary session. Although some MPs also report that factual discussions often only take place in the canteen ;-).
In a nutshell: counters and regulars' tables are important. And something like the nuclei of society.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
