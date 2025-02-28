Victim abused
“Problem boy” suspected of being a two-time robber
Before his arrest for car theft, a young serial offender allegedly brutally attacked two night owls in Kirchdorf an der Krems (Upper Austria), demanded money and beat the victims until they were ready for hospital. His pre-trial detention was extended by one month.
Things could now get really serious for this now 15-year-old "problem boy", who has been fooling the police, the justice system and society for years. In addition to suspected aggravated car theft, for which - as reported - he is currently in custody, the teenager is now also being investigated on suspicion of two counts of attempted aggravated robbery.
Night owls as victims
As the "Krone" learned on Friday, the boy is believed to have already robbed two men in Upper Austria before his most recent arrest on February 10 in Styria. The police apparently have evidence that suggests an urgent connection with his person.
"We can confirm investigations in this regard", says Andreas Pechatschek, spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Steyr. However, the suspect has not yet been questioned about the new allegations. However, the detention of the 15-year-old has been extended until March 26 for the time being.
One of the victims suffered a broken cheekbone and jaw. The other suffered a bruised jaw. We are investigating on suspicion of aggravated robbery.
Andreas Pechatschek, Staatsanwaltschaft Steyr
On the open road
On February 9, the "problem boy" is said to have attacked a night owl in Kirchdorf/Krems. The 51-year-old was attacked on the street by an unknown youth after visiting a bar. He was punched in the face and then fell to the ground, where an attempt was allegedly made to rob him. The victim was taken to hospital, where doctors diagnosed a bruised jaw.
Facial bones broken
A 44-year-old man is said to have been abused even more brutally during the night. He suffered a fractured cheekbone, a fractured upper left jaw and bleeding as a result of several punches. The young perpetrator is said to have demanded money, which the victim refused to give him.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
