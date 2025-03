Neumarkt doctors have Internet and telephone again

"It looks a bit Russian, but it's a good emergency solution." Vet Stefan Steinhauser breathes a sigh of relief. For several days, neither the telephone nor the internet worked in his surgery in Neumarkt. Construction workers had cut the line in the neighboring house - the "Krone" reported. Four Telekom employees arrived on Friday and were able to set up a temporary solution after a lengthy back and forth. "A line is now running through a tilted window on a neighbor's roof," says the doctor. And: "I'm on emergency duty this weekend. So it's all the more important that everything is working again now," laughs Steinhauser.