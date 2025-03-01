Gössl boss: “Everything comes under one roof!”

Businesses remain open

However, the company's history will not end here. The 36 Gössl stores will remain open. "The previous functions will be brought together under one roof," says CEO Maximilian Gössl in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper about the future. The aims are a "leaner company structure, lower costs, clear processes and less administrative work". Gössl does not want to change its pricing policy and wants to remain a premium brand.