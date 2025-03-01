Interview about the future
Gössl boss: “Everything comes under one roof!”
The payment difficulties at Gössl already caused a stir last year. Now, in the course of the insolvency proceedings, it has also been announced that one of the companies will not be continued. Head of traditional costume Maximilian Gössl now wants to streamline the company structure and put everything on a healthy footing.
The traditional costume empire is currently being shaken by a huge tremor: payment difficulties at the traditional company have made insolvency proceedings unavoidable. Most recently, the closure of one of four companies caused a stir. The structure grew historically because Gössl did not have its own stores in the past.
Businesses remain open
However, the company's history will not end here. The 36 Gössl stores will remain open. "The previous functions will be brought together under one roof," says CEO Maximilian Gössl in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper about the future. The aims are a "leaner company structure, lower costs, clear processes and less administrative work". Gössl does not want to change its pricing policy and wants to remain a premium brand.
A leaner company structure means lower costs.
Maximilian Gössl, Gössl-Trachten
Bild: Gössl Gwand GmbH
"Set ourselves apart from soulless mass-produced goods"
The situation in the industry is generally difficult, says Gössl. "However, we are confident that there will continue to be quality-conscious customers who appreciate our products." The understanding of traditional costume is crucial. Gössl always incorporates history and regional traditions when developing its models. Maximilian Gössl: "This sets us apart from soulless mass-produced fashion."
Due to the restructuring, there may be occasional delays in deliveries. In general, however, the stores are well stocked with goods.
The traditional company also attaches great importance to regional roots in production. "We have our own product development with design, model department and atelier directly in-house." Orders are then placed with partners - preferably European ones.
Not everything will remain the same at the Gwandhaus, the previous headquarters of the Salzburg company: "We're keeping the store. However, the offices on the upper floor will be combined with our logistics unit in Bergheim."
