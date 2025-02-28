Despite a dream start, there is still plenty of room for improvement

"Maybe it's good to start the second half of the season like this," said Liefering coach Daniel Beichler, taking positives from the second division match against Lafnitz. For the most part, he was not satisfied with the performance. The fact that the young bulls still won 4:1 in the end was also down to one man: Enrique Aguilar. He had never scored in 13 previous games, but the attacking midfielder scored a treble in the spring opener. "I'm pleased for him because he's working well. But the second half wasn't what I expect in terms of content," said the coach critically.