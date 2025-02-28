Vorteilswelt
Liefering in the Ländle

Despite a dream start, there is still plenty of room for improvement

Nachrichten
28.02.2025 16:30

Liefering's Enrique Aguilar scored three times in the spring opener against Lafnitz.However, coach Daniel Beichler expects more today in Bregenz, as he was not satisfied with the performance of the young bulls.

"Maybe it's good to start the second half of the season like this," said Liefering coach Daniel Beichler, taking positives from the second division match against Lafnitz. For the most part, he was not satisfied with the performance. The fact that the young bulls still won 4:1 in the end was also down to one man: Enrique Aguilar. He had never scored in 13 previous games, but the attacking midfielder scored a treble in the spring opener. "I'm pleased for him because he's working well. But the second half wasn't what I expect in terms of content," said the coach critically.

For the player himself, however, goals are always good for his self-confidence. Ten days ago, he extended his contract with the Bulls until the summer of 2027. Has that given him an extra boost of motivation? "Definitely! I feel really good in Salzburg and want to repay the club's trust," says the Swiss. His Spanish mother makes him a dual national and, as the son of a Congolese father, he describes himself as "multicultural".

Confirming his scoring instinct
The 18-year-old played up to U16 level in his home town of Basel and wants to take the next steps with the Bulls: "I want to get the best out of myself. It's important that I concentrate on my development." Aguilar can confirm his goalscoring instinct today in Bregenz. "It will definitely be really hard work," says Beichler.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
