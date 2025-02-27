Longest partnership
Before SV Ried's second division home game against FAC on Friday at 8.30 pm, it came to light by chance that the second-placed team in the table probably has the longest active partnership of all 26 Bundesliga soccer clubs. Even more remarkable: nobody knows how long it has existed.
Admira Wacker at 15th-placed Lafnitz, Ried at home against 13th-placed FAC! The neck-and-neck race for the second division title enters its 18th round on Friday evening. In which, 22 years after the opening of the Innviertel-Arena, Ried will claim the visiting team's supporters' bench for the first time in a competitive match in order to be ten meters closer to their own fan curve.
"That can also be a small but important building block for achieving the big goal together," said winger Fabian Wohlmuth, referring to the team spirit.
"We don't know"
Which also came to light during a recent photo shoot at sponsor Fussl. When coach Max Senft and some of the players around Mark Grosse were at the family business, which was awarded the Hermes Business Prize in the Vienna Hofburg in 2024, the question arose as to how long Fussl had been a partner of the club? The answer? "We don't know," says Fussl Managing Director Ernst Mayr: "But for so long that there are no records of it, our soccer involvement with SV Ried must have started between 1980 and 1985."
We no longer have any records of when we became a sponsor of SV Ried. But it must have been between 1980 and 1985.
Fussl-Geschäftsführer Ernst Mayr
So 40 to 45 years ago! And since the fashion maker has supported the club uninterruptedly since then, in good times and bad, Fussl is perhaps the longest active sponsor in the domestic Bundesliga. Something like the emperor among sponsors. But the Rieder will take off their new clothes for 90 minutes today against the FAC and hopefully still look smart on the pitch.
