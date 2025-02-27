"We don't know"

Which also came to light during a recent photo shoot at sponsor Fussl. When coach Max Senft and some of the players around Mark Grosse were at the family business, which was awarded the Hermes Business Prize in the Vienna Hofburg in 2024, the question arose as to how long Fussl had been a partner of the club? The answer? "We don't know," says Fussl Managing Director Ernst Mayr: "But for so long that there are no records of it, our soccer involvement with SV Ried must have started between 1980 and 1985."