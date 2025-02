Some roasts changed hands in the Ländle

The mayor was guilty

And in Bludenz, it was the head of the municipality himself who struck: Mayor Simon Tschann showed his hungry side and stole a roast from the restaurant "Das Tschofen". A short time later, however, he confirmed a phenomenon that is well known to criminologists: the perpetrator returned to the scene of the crime. However, he was not arrested there, but bribed everyone present with a piece of roast meat - successfully.