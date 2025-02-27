Vorarlberg resident falls victim to mini-job scam

Exercise healthy skepticism!

This makes it all the more important to be careful. According to the AK consumer protection association, there are typical characteristics that can be used to recognize attempts at fraud. For example, the requests are often sent from strange addresses and contain spelling and grammatical errors. "Unexpected text messages should be checked skeptically and links in emails or text messages should not be clicked on," advises Valandro. He also recommends that all users do not even respond to unexpected job offers via messenger services or social media and block unknown contacts. And as a general rule: as soon as you are asked to pay in money, all alarm bells should ring!