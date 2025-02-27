On social media
"No comment" is BMW's response to the rumors that the premium vehicle manufacturer's motorcycle brand could acquire a stake in KTM. At the same time, however, the Germans themselves are fueling the whispering - with ambiguous posts on social media.
Before the vote on KTM's restructuring plan at the regional court in Ried im Innkreis, it emerged that BMW is also among the potential investors vying for a stake in the motorcycle manufacturer from Mattighofen. Nothing can be heard from the Innviertel-based company anyway, as the participants in the investor process have been assured of absolute confidentiality. "All interested parties have expressed their interest on the basis of confidentiality and discretion - this must be respected," emphasized KTM AG CEO Gottfried Neumeister on Tuesday afternoon after the green light was given for KTM's restructuring proposal.
BMW M3 and an S 1000 RR in orange - a "dream color match"
It is therefore curious how BMW Motorrad is dealing with this. On Wednesday morning, the Germans published a post on their own Instagram account in which a BMW M3 Sedan vehicle and a BMW S 1000 RR bike are pictured together - both in KTM orange. "Matching attitude" is written underneath. Meaning: matching attitude. The whole thing was also supplemented with an emoji symbolizing a handshake. By Thursday morning, it had already received 62,000 likes. In an Instagram story, the pictures were even referred to as a "dream color match".
After KTM slipped into insolvency, talks with investors have been in full swing for weeks now. As of February 18, seven potential investors were still involved in the negotiations. It remains to be seen who will ultimately win the race.
It is becoming increasingly clear that Pierer's Indian partner Bajaj will continue to play a role in the future, perhaps even a much bigger one than before. Bajaj transferred the first 50 million euros to ramp up production in Mattighofen.
