Before the vote on KTM's restructuring plan at the regional court in Ried im Innkreis, it emerged that BMW is also among the potential investors vying for a stake in the motorcycle manufacturer from Mattighofen. Nothing can be heard from the Innviertel-based company anyway, as the participants in the investor process have been assured of absolute confidentiality. "All interested parties have expressed their interest on the basis of confidentiality and discretion - this must be respected," emphasized KTM AG CEO Gottfried Neumeister on Tuesday afternoon after the green light was given for KTM's restructuring proposal.