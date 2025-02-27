Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

SW coach Van Acker:

“We actually wanted to stay calm”

Nachrichten
27.02.2025 07:55

SW Bregenz coach Regi van Acker was disappointed with his team's first game of the spring, which they lost 2-1 at promoted Voitsberg. The Black & Whites almost had a point in the bag, but then had to leave empty-handed.

0 Kommentare

First we go there for so long on Tuesday and then we have to go home so disappointed. That was two days for nothing," said an annoyed SW Bregenz coach Regi van Acker after returning from Styria, where the provincial capital had lost the opening game of the spring season 2-1 on Tuesday evening at the promoted side after conceding a goal in stoppage time, "Voitsberg deserved to win, I think so. But we actually had the point safe."

However, one carelessness shortly before the end was just one too many, leaving the Belgian coach's team empty-handed. "You give presents like that at Christmas. But it wasn't just the goal right at the end. We didn't deal well with the pressure our opponents put on us right from the start," said Van Acker, "we actually wanted to stay calm, but we let ourselves be tempted to rush. And that's not our game."

Nevertheless, things could have gone differently. Tiefenbach equalized before the break and Bregenz took more control in the second half. "But even then we were too relaxed. The yellow card could also have been handled differently," the SW coach clarified.

SW coach Regi van Acker was not entirely satisfied with his team's performance in Voitsberg. (Bild: GEPA)
SW coach Regi van Acker was not entirely satisfied with his team's performance in Voitsberg.
(Bild: GEPA)

Short regeneration
Bregenz will not have a long break before their next league game. FC Liefering, another unpleasant opponent, are coming up on Saturday. "They play very quickly and with a lot of pressure. And our big pitch suits them," says Van Acker, "we now have a tough program ahead of us. That's another reason why the point in Voitsberg was so important.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Dominik Omerzell
Dominik Omerzell
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf