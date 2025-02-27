SW coach Van Acker:
“We actually wanted to stay calm”
SW Bregenz coach Regi van Acker was disappointed with his team's first game of the spring, which they lost 2-1 at promoted Voitsberg. The Black & Whites almost had a point in the bag, but then had to leave empty-handed.
First we go there for so long on Tuesday and then we have to go home so disappointed. That was two days for nothing," said an annoyed SW Bregenz coach Regi van Acker after returning from Styria, where the provincial capital had lost the opening game of the spring season 2-1 on Tuesday evening at the promoted side after conceding a goal in stoppage time, "Voitsberg deserved to win, I think so. But we actually had the point safe."
However, one carelessness shortly before the end was just one too many, leaving the Belgian coach's team empty-handed. "You give presents like that at Christmas. But it wasn't just the goal right at the end. We didn't deal well with the pressure our opponents put on us right from the start," said Van Acker, "we actually wanted to stay calm, but we let ourselves be tempted to rush. And that's not our game."
Nevertheless, things could have gone differently. Tiefenbach equalized before the break and Bregenz took more control in the second half. "But even then we were too relaxed. The yellow card could also have been handled differently," the SW coach clarified.
Short regeneration
Bregenz will not have a long break before their next league game. FC Liefering, another unpleasant opponent, are coming up on Saturday. "They play very quickly and with a lot of pressure. And our big pitch suits them," says Van Acker, "we now have a tough program ahead of us. That's another reason why the point in Voitsberg was so important.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.