Needs-based allocations: Auditors miss documentation

Province rejects criticism

The province criticized the report as not being very informative. The short audit period of three years distorted the results, it said. About ten years would have been more meaningful. The difference between municipalities with SPÖ mayors and those with mayors from other parties was only around one percent during this period, according to the state. It also pointed out that after the 2022 municipal council elections, there was a change of mayoral party in 17 municipalities and a change in the majority in 41 municipalities. Random checks on the proper use of funds had also already been introduced.