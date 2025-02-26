Criticism of the state
Needs-based allocations: Auditors miss documentation
The Burgenland State Court of Audit scrutinized payments made by the state to municipalities. A number of shortcomings were identified. The province, in turn, considers the report to be of little significance.
From 2021 to 2023, the state transferred around 146.34 million euros in needs-based grants to the municipalities. Around a third of this was for financial support for projects. According to the report by the State Court of Auditors, there was no written application for 82% of this in 2023. It was also criticized that there was no documentation on the assessment of the requested needs-based allocations and the amount of funds awarded. There was also no review of the use of the money.
"Improvement necessary"
Payments to municipalities with an SPÖ mayor tended to be higher. Municipalities in southern Burgenland also received higher funds per capita than those in the north. Court of Audit Director René Wenk sees potential for improvement in project funding in particular: "Transparent, objective and comprehensible use of funds is necessary in this area." Burgenland has a lot to improve here.
Province rejects criticism
The province criticized the report as not being very informative. The short audit period of three years distorted the results, it said. About ten years would have been more meaningful. The difference between municipalities with SPÖ mayors and those with mayors from other parties was only around one percent during this period, according to the state. It also pointed out that after the 2022 municipal council elections, there was a change of mayoral party in 17 municipalities and a change in the majority in 41 municipalities. Random checks on the proper use of funds had also already been introduced.
SPÖ party chairman Robert Hergovich reiterated the criticism of the state in the report, but saw it as confirmation that the state "is a strong, reliable partner for the municipalities". Many infrastructure projects, for example in education and childcare or in the fire department, would otherwise not be feasible. Green party chairman Wolfgang Spitzmüller wants to look at the other recommendations.
Opposition sees "political arbitrariness" and unequal treatment
The opposition, on the other hand, sees its criticism confirmed: "The report makes it crystal clear that the current system is insufficiently controlled and is far too susceptible to political arbitrariness," says FPÖ party leader Norbert Hofer. ÖVP municipal spokesman Markus Ulram called for an "end to unequal treatment".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
