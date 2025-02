This man is the gravedigger of the handball league

Lithuanian-born Romas Kirveliavicius earned his reputation as a "tough dog" when he started his HLA career with the Fivers in 2008. And he has retained this reputation to this day, at the age of 36, as the defensive boss of the Jags Vöslau handball team. His profession fits like a glove: at the Gainfarn cemetery, he learned the trade of "cemetery caretaker and gravedigger".