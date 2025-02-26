Tension still there
KTM
88 days between hope and trepidation - and then a sigh of relief on Tuesday: KTM's restructuring plan is accepted, the creditors accept the 30% quota. "After the last few days, which were very exciting, this was of course a great relief," says Mattighofen's mayor Daniel Lang. However, they don't want to rejoice too much - this is palpable during the on-site inspection at the home of KTM.
Behind the desk of Mattighofen's mayor Daniel Lang hangs a calendar from the Mattigtal photo amateurs. And as if the amateur photographers had known it, the February picture shows the KTM Motohall and thus the museum of the motorcycle manufacturer, which has once again become the focus of attention these days as the restructuring process enters the home straight.
Help for KTM "means painful cuts for others"
On Tuesday, there was relief: the vast majority of creditors agreed to the Innviertel-based company's offer, waiving 70 percent of its debts in return for a 30 percent quota until the beginning of June. With just under 600 million euros, KTM can thus pay off its mountain of debt, which has grown to 2.23 billion euros. An important step in the battle for the company and jobs. A help "that means painful cuts for others", as KTM AG CEO Gottfried Neumeister stated after the restructuring plan meeting.
I hope that the taxpayer will not have to foot the bill for the insolvency. Above all, however, I hope that the jobs are secured. Because if KTM doesn't stay in the region, there won't be much left here.
Gerhard Feichtenschlager aus Mattighofen
The city, where KTM has its headquarters, has also waived money as a creditor in order to give the leading company a future. Concerns are also mixed in with the relief at the acceptance of the restructuring plan. "After the last few weeks, when we were so uncertain, there is now a certain clarity and certainty again," says Mayor Daniel Lang, "but of course there is now the question: 'Who will step in as an investor?"
The fact that the redevelopment plan has been accepted is very important for the region. But now it's also about keeping the jobs. There are so many families involved. I hope that it works out with an investor and that he doesn't slowly pass the jobs on abroad.
Waltraud Lindlbauer aus Lochen am See
After 470 redundancies were announced in the insolvency proceedings, the number of employees in the KTM Group has shrunk to 4,400, of which around 2,000 are currently still employed at KTM AG.
All participants in the investor process are interested in the continuation of KTM and not in a break-up and not just in a brand. In any case, they are interested in maintaining this location and continuing the company.
Gottfried Neumeister, Vorstandschef der KTM AG und der Pierer Mobility AG, nach der Sanierungsplantagsatzung
The fear that the entry of an investor could even lead to the relocation of production and co. seems to be omnipresent during the site inspection in Mattighofen. "If KTM doesn't stay in the region, there won't be much left," said Gerhard Feichtenschlager from Mattighofen. "I hope that it works out with an investor and that he doesn't slowly pass the jobs on abroad," mused Waltraud Lindlbauer from Lochen am See. "But that the decision in favor of the investor will also secure the location," said Walter Scharinger from Mattighofen.
Those who wished to remain anonymous vented their frustration towards owner Stefan Pierer, who many see as the scapegoat, or painted a gloomy picture of the future for the site and thus for the thousands of jobs. Fears and skepticism are still spreading among many.
50 million euros from Bajaj will last until the end of March
City boss Lang is now thinking about the near future, when production in Mattighofen is due to start up again. "The company is already preparing for this," he says. 50 million euros, which will secure production until the end of March, have been injected by Pierer's Indian partner Bajaj. The money was transferred to the company on Wednesday by KTM AG restructuring administrator Peter Vogl.
