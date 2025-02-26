The fear that the entry of an investor could even lead to the relocation of production and co. seems to be omnipresent during the site inspection in Mattighofen. "If KTM doesn't stay in the region, there won't be much left," said Gerhard Feichtenschlager from Mattighofen. "I hope that it works out with an investor and that he doesn't slowly pass the jobs on abroad," mused Waltraud Lindlbauer from Lochen am See. "But that the decision in favor of the investor will also secure the location," said Walter Scharinger from Mattighofen.