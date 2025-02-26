Ozzy Osbourne
Rock legend unveils emotional farewell documentary!
British rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, who is in poor health, is working on a documentary for streaming provider Paramount+. The film will focus on the 76-year-old's health, as well as the preparations for his farewell concert in his hometown of Birmingham, according to an announcement.
Filming began in 2022 and the film is due to be released this year. The title of the documentary is "No Escape From Now" (German: Kein Entkommen vor dem Jetzt). The rock musician was quoted in the announcement: "The past six years have been some of the worst times I've ever been through. There were moments when I thought my last hour had come," Osbourne explained.
Osbourne wants to thank fans with last concert
The 76-year-old wants to perform with the original line-up of his band Black Sabbath at Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5. Speaking about the comeback concert, he said in the announcement of his film: "My fans have supported me for so many years and I really want to thank them and say a proper goodbye. That's what the show is about."
Osbourne and bassist Geezer Butler both hail from Birmingham, where Black Sabbath was founded in 1968. They are considered one of the most influential heavy metal bands. Black Sabbath played their last concerts in the city in 2017. Osbourne, who had gained additional fame with his family through the reality series "The Osbournes", had to cancel his own farewell tour in 2023. In 2020, the singer made a Parkinson's disease public.
