“Domi doesn’t need special treatment”

Let's pretend that's completely normal." That's probably what one or two Lichtenwörth players thought as they stood on the soccer pitch with Austrian tennis legend Dominic Thiem (31) last weekend. The 2020 US Open winner helped out in central midfield for the team from the 2nd class Steinfeld and his home club, even contributing an assist in the 3:3 test against Puchberg. "He's fully fit, technically strong and also has a great shot," praised SC chairman Rainer Gergela.