State pays expensive office rent for 1,800 employees

Rental agreement extended, better conditions

State Office Director Thomas Schäffer does not want to let the criticism stand: Only recently, "significant improvements" could have been achieved for the state of Upper Austria when the rental agreement for the LDZ was extended. "The renegotiation reduces the annual rent by a six-figure net amount. At the same time, the landlord has agreed to make investments in terms of sustainability and attractiveness," says Schäffer. These include blackout precautions, expansion of the cooling system and e-charging stations. The state now has "15 years of planning security and sufficient time to develop a concept for the future".