Review: Barcelona at the end of February 2018 - Mother Hulda had stretched a white sheet over the Circuit de Catalunya just in time for the start of testing. While "Frosty the snowman" was created in front of the Mercedes garage and Kimi Räikkönen asked himself "I have no idea whether I'm here in Finland or Spain?", the Formula 1 wheels stood still.

Well, that won't happen over the next three days in Bahrain, but the forecast low temperatures in the desert could still cause a few worry lines. 15, 15 and 17 degrees, with the possibility of light rain on Thursday.