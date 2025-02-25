Prima la musica
The violin is still his constant companion
Jakob Laussegger from Griffen once laughed from our "prima la musica" supplement. He still loves playing the violin very, very much.
Listening to music - whatever I feel like - and playing it myself gives me great pleasure," says Jakob Laussegger (17). He has been playing the violin since he was five years old and later took up the piano. At the age of eight, Jakob laughed his way out of the "Kärntner Krone" supplement as a "prima la musica" talent. Ten years later, a lot has changed. He likes Abba, the singer Adele and jazz. "I just improvise on the violin, it's very cool."
Jakob, who has received funding from the state's Cluster of Excellence, has decided: "I'm not going to study music." He is now in his second year of attending the Carinthian Caritas' five-year higher vocational college for business and social management. "This decision was absolutely right, I'm in the right place."
It doesn't always have to be a music degree. For many, the instrument is a nice, very important balance. A hobby in the heart that stays with you forever!
Gernot Ogris, MS-Chef des Landes
Instrument as a constant companion
However, his instrument is still his constant companion. Even though he no longer has as much time to practise. "I'm still with my teacher Angela Rosson, who fortunately now teaches at the Gustav Mahler Music School in Klagenfurt." This saves Jakob, who leaves home at six in the morning with his twin brother Florian, stress: "I'm in Klagenfurt until the evening anyway - and it's a stone's throw to the music school."
When making music, Jakob, who is rehearsing Bartók's Romanian folk dances, can "really let off steam". The boy is also a fan of fantasy stories and thrillers: "Reading is my passion." Griffner also has a soft spot for card and board games: "Schnapsen is also in demand! Sometimes we play during free periods."
His family is very important
"It's the anchor we need." And his dog "Bobby" is important to him: "When I come home after a long day, I always enjoy a walk with my dog."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
