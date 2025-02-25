The violin is still his constant companion

Listening to music - whatever I feel like - and playing it myself gives me great pleasure," says Jakob Laussegger (17). He has been playing the violin since he was five years old and later took up the piano. At the age of eight, Jakob laughed his way out of the "Kärntner Krone" supplement as a "prima la musica" talent. Ten years later, a lot has changed. He likes Abba, the singer Adele and jazz. "I just improvise on the violin, it's very cool."