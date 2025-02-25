Digitization wave
Mattsee uses lull to take a step into the future
Due to the lack of major projects, the Flachgau municipality is now working hard on digitizing its records. All registry office data up to 1939 has already been digitized.
Even plans from 1897 are still valid," reports Mattsee Mayor Michael Schwarzmayr (SPÖ) - and about the laborious search for them in the archives. This will no longer be the case in future. Gradually, all of the municipality's documents are now being scanned and thus digitized. "This will speed up the workflow and ultimately save a lot of paper," says the head of the municipality. His motto: save where it doesn't hurt.
The digitization of the registry office data - it is an association with the surrounding municipalities - has already been completed and dates back to 1939. The building authority is about halfway through, and the minutes have been scanned since 1960. The infrastructure data is still in its infancy. Large chunks have been outsourced to a company, smaller files are being handled by the employees.
The background: due to the crisis and the lack of major projects, time is being used for the future. And: "This way, the documents are protected from fire or flooding," says Schwarzmayr. Back-ups of the new servers are created regularly. Apart from the old documents, all invoices, no matter how small, already run digitally via the mayor's computer, who can sign and approve them at the touch of a button. This also saves paper.
