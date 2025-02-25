Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Zwerlin" has to go

The mystery surrounding the GKB railroad crossings

Nachrichten
25.02.2025 06:30

GKB is planning a major upgrade on the line from Graz Köflacherbahnhof to Lieboch. There have been plans for this since 2022. The first steps towards implementation have now been taken with the replacement of the specialist equestrian store "Zwerlin". The "Krone" took a closer look at the plans. 

0 Kommentare

The construction phase for the planned local transport hub on the S-Bahn line at Peter-Rosegger-Straße was scheduled to begin in 2024. However, the excavators are not in use at this level crossing or at any other of the twelve railroad crossings of the Graz-Köflacher Bahn (GKB) in the Graz city area. The first reconstruction work should actually begin this year. But what is it actually about?

Starting point Grottenhofstraße
Back in November 2018, a working group with representatives from the City of Graz, the Province of Styria and GKB was set up by a resolution of Graz City Council to evaluate the twelve GKB S-Bahn crossings on the line between Graz Köflacherbahnhof and Lieboch. The reason for this audit was the horrendous bus accident at the Grottenhofstraße railroad crossing in 2018, in which a 34-year-old bus driver died after a bus collided with a traction unit.

The five high-priority railroad crossings at a glance (Bild: Krone KREATIV/Stock Adobe)
The five high-priority railroad crossings at a glance
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Stock Adobe)

In 2022, a report by this working group was finally submitted to the municipal council, which ranked all twelve railroad crossings according to the importance of the necessary measures and changes. Five of the twelve level crossings were given high priority: the crossings at Wetzelsdorfer Straße, Peter-Rosegger-Straße, Kärntner Straße, Reininghausstraße and Gradnerstraße.

However, Grottenhofstraße, which was the decisive factor in the investigation, is not among the top five. "Even though this tragic accident occurred there, all of the authorities' requirements were met. Unfortunately, accidents can never be ruled out 100 percent, even at railroad crossings," says the office of the responsible deputy mayor Judith Schwentner (The Greens).

Herbert Hofer, ÖBB press spokesman (Bild: OEBB_Wegscheider)
Herbert Hofer, ÖBB press spokesman
(Bild: OEBB_Wegscheider)

The plans of the city, state and ÖBB
The five prioritized intersections are to be adapted accordingly over the next few years. Around four local transport hubs, i.e. large stops with bus or streetcar connections, and an underpass are to be built. Costs for the city of Graz: just under 53 million euros.

Why is it taking so long? "Basically, it can be said that the electrification of the former GKB route network has so far concentrated on the infrastructure around the Koralm Railway," says ÖBB. From this year, the focus is now on the Graz-Lieboch section, but "conversion is not expected until 2028 at the earliest," explains the deputy mayor's office. The railroad law negotiations are due to take place this year.

Anger among the neighbors

The H. couple are stunned: they receive no information, but will be "surrounded" by the main road, track and station in future.

Dieter H. and his wife are to have a mega-stop put in front of their door. They are sent around in circles for information. (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Dieter H. and his wife are to have a mega-stop put in front of their door. They are sent around in circles for information.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

The couple have lived just a few meters away from Kärntner Straße, in the Graz woman's parents' house, for many decades. The fact that it was "really quiet here at first" has changed drastically: On the left is the busy road with non-stop rolling (heavy) traffic. On the right, less than 15 meters from the house wall, the train rattles along.

Outside the kitchen window, things used to be relatively tranquil, with a view of "Zwerlin", the well-known equestrian store. But even that is likely to change dramatically now.

Allegedly eight trains per hour

A new train station is being built right in front of the couple's nose - including the mega construction work in advance. And the tracks will have two lanes. With up to eight trains per hour - "at least that's what we hear", say the Grazers. "Because we get virtually no information, apart from a so-called information evening a year ago, at which nobody knew anything more specific."

The "Krone" was also sent around in circles when researching this report. The state, the city of Graz and ÖBB each refer to the other and, unlike the "Zwerlin", which is to be demolished, are not really sure what to say when we ask.

"We have nothing against measures for modernization and environmental protection," emphasizes the couple. But: "You can't just present those affected with a fait accompli! If we are faced with such noise pollution, such a reduction in our quality of life, the value of our house decreases. That's not acceptable."

The people in charge still have some work to do. . .

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michaela Holzinger
Michaela Holzinger
Porträt von Christa Blümel
Christa Blümel
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf