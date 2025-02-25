"Zwerlin" has to go
The mystery surrounding the GKB railroad crossings
GKB is planning a major upgrade on the line from Graz Köflacherbahnhof to Lieboch. There have been plans for this since 2022. The first steps towards implementation have now been taken with the replacement of the specialist equestrian store "Zwerlin". The "Krone" took a closer look at the plans.
The construction phase for the planned local transport hub on the S-Bahn line at Peter-Rosegger-Straße was scheduled to begin in 2024. However, the excavators are not in use at this level crossing or at any other of the twelve railroad crossings of the Graz-Köflacher Bahn (GKB) in the Graz city area. The first reconstruction work should actually begin this year. But what is it actually about?
Starting point Grottenhofstraße
Back in November 2018, a working group with representatives from the City of Graz, the Province of Styria and GKB was set up by a resolution of Graz City Council to evaluate the twelve GKB S-Bahn crossings on the line between Graz Köflacherbahnhof and Lieboch. The reason for this audit was the horrendous bus accident at the Grottenhofstraße railroad crossing in 2018, in which a 34-year-old bus driver died after a bus collided with a traction unit.
In 2022, a report by this working group was finally submitted to the municipal council, which ranked all twelve railroad crossings according to the importance of the necessary measures and changes. Five of the twelve level crossings were given high priority: the crossings at Wetzelsdorfer Straße, Peter-Rosegger-Straße, Kärntner Straße, Reininghausstraße and Gradnerstraße.
However, Grottenhofstraße, which was the decisive factor in the investigation, is not among the top five. "Even though this tragic accident occurred there, all of the authorities' requirements were met. Unfortunately, accidents can never be ruled out 100 percent, even at railroad crossings," says the office of the responsible deputy mayor Judith Schwentner (The Greens).
The plans of the city, state and ÖBB
The five prioritized intersections are to be adapted accordingly over the next few years. Around four local transport hubs, i.e. large stops with bus or streetcar connections, and an underpass are to be built. Costs for the city of Graz: just under 53 million euros.
Why is it taking so long? "Basically, it can be said that the electrification of the former GKB route network has so far concentrated on the infrastructure around the Koralm Railway," says ÖBB. From this year, the focus is now on the Graz-Lieboch section, but "conversion is not expected until 2028 at the earliest," explains the deputy mayor's office. The railroad law negotiations are due to take place this year.
Anger among the neighbors
The H. couple are stunned: they receive no information, but will be "surrounded" by the main road, track and station in future.
The couple have lived just a few meters away from Kärntner Straße, in the Graz woman's parents' house, for many decades. The fact that it was "really quiet here at first" has changed drastically: On the left is the busy road with non-stop rolling (heavy) traffic. On the right, less than 15 meters from the house wall, the train rattles along.
Outside the kitchen window, things used to be relatively tranquil, with a view of "Zwerlin", the well-known equestrian store. But even that is likely to change dramatically now.
Allegedly eight trains per hour
A new train station is being built right in front of the couple's nose - including the mega construction work in advance. And the tracks will have two lanes. With up to eight trains per hour - "at least that's what we hear", say the Grazers. "Because we get virtually no information, apart from a so-called information evening a year ago, at which nobody knew anything more specific."
The "Krone" was also sent around in circles when researching this report. The state, the city of Graz and ÖBB each refer to the other and, unlike the "Zwerlin", which is to be demolished, are not really sure what to say when we ask.
"We have nothing against measures for modernization and environmental protection," emphasizes the couple. But: "You can't just present those affected with a fait accompli! If we are faced with such noise pollution, such a reduction in our quality of life, the value of our house decreases. That's not acceptable."
The people in charge still have some work to do. . .
