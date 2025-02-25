The mystery surrounding the GKB railroad crossings

Why is it taking so long? "Basically, it can be said that the electrification of the former GKB route network has so far concentrated on the infrastructure around the Koralm Railway," says ÖBB. From this year, the focus is now on the Graz-Lieboch section, but "conversion is not expected until 2028 at the earliest," explains the deputy mayor's office. The railroad law negotiations are due to take place this year.