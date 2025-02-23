Rangnick rumbles: “Has nothing to do with reality”

Rangnick wants "best man or woman" at the top of the ÖFB

The ÖFB is currently tinkering with a structural reform which, among other things, envisages the president becoming the chairman of the supervisory board in future and relinquishing powers. In return, the CEO, who has yet to be appointed, is to be given a great deal of influence. Rangnick had this to say about these planned changes: "I can't remember it, I'm not even interested in it. I'm not a fan of organizational charts. It's about the personalities involved." He wants "the best man or woman for the job. We need someone who has real leadership qualities."