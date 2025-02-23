Team boss on ÖFB dispute
Rangnick rumbles: “Has nothing to do with reality”
Team boss Ralf Rangnick spoke on Sunday evening in the Sky program "Talk und Tore" about the developments in the ÖFB, the approaching comeback of David Alaba and the demands on the new association president.
He described the recent letters of complaint from sponsors against the ÖFB as "extraordinary. But this is not an issue that concerns us. The presidium has to deal with it," said the German on the ÖFB's internal turbulence.
According to Rangnick, the withdrawal of the resignations of ÖFB Managing Director Bernhard Neuhold and ÖFB General Secretary Thomas Hollerer shows "that this decision was not thought through to the end". The dismissals were made by the now resigned ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer, who had been publicly criticized by Rangnick in November. However, the accusation that he was involved in Mitterdorfer's resignation had "nothing to do with reality", said Rangnick. "I don't feel in any way responsible for this."
Rangnick wants "best man or woman" at the top of the ÖFB
The ÖFB is currently tinkering with a structural reform which, among other things, envisages the president becoming the chairman of the supervisory board in future and relinquishing powers. In return, the CEO, who has yet to be appointed, is to be given a great deal of influence. Rangnick had this to say about these planned changes: "I can't remember it, I'm not even interested in it. I'm not a fan of organizational charts. It's about the personalities involved." He wants "the best man or woman for the job. We need someone who has real leadership qualities."
Duels with Serbia to "set the mood" for the World Cup qualifiers
Against Serbia, Rangnick expects "two games at eye level in which it will come down to the little things. But of course we definitely want to progress. It's also an important mood-setter for World Cup qualification," explained the 66-year-old.
David Alaba was in the Real Madrid starting line-up on Sunday for the first time since his serious knee injury, but his participation in the Austrian national soccer team's Nations League play-off matches against Serbia (March 20 at home, March 23 away) is still open. "We're certainly not going to call him into action come hell or high water," said the German.
The most important thing is that the 32-year-old ÖFB captain "gets completely healthy and can play at the highest level for another four or five years", Rangnick emphasized. "I'll talk to him and see what he thinks. The two games against Serbia will be very intense."
According to Rangnick, Xaver Schlager, Sasa Kalajdzic and Maximilian Wöber, who is suffering from knee problems, will all miss out against Serbia. In addition, Konrad Laimer will miss the first leg due to suspension and Gernot Trauner is doubtful. "It will be a tight game with him," said Rangnick. Nevertheless, Rangnick made it clear that Aleksandar Dragovic is unlikely to make a comeback, although the coach did not want to rule it out completely.
