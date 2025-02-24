Vorteilswelt
Legal advice

Tyrolean Chamber of Labor wins 61.7 million euros

Nachrichten
24.02.2025 14:10

Whether disputes with employers, tax reclaims or problems due to excessive travel expenses - the Tyrolean Chamber of Labor provided 317,080 consultations on such issues last year and won 61.7 million euros for members. There were also successes in the electricity dispute. 

Around 370,000 employees are members of the Tyrolean Chamber of Labor. In purely statistical terms, more than 85 percent sought advice from the AK in the previous year, with a total of more than 317,000 consultations. In addition to labor and social law, the main topics were consumer protection, tax law and issues relating to housing and education. The AK experts represent members in legal disputes and help with employee tax assessments.

The aim is to ensure that employees receive what they are entitled to. Not only legally, but also financially.

Erwin Zangerl, AK-Präsident Tirol

In total, 61.7 million euros were won for members in the previous year, as it says - the largest chunk in the area of social law (26.03 million euros), such as accident benefits, pension insurance and childcare allowance. "Without the AK, these 61 million euros would have been lost for the employees," says AK President Erwin Zangerl, pointing out the importance of strong employee representation.

"Electricity cost relief brings 80 million euros"
The Tyrolean AK President also recalls the electricity dispute with Tiwag and IKB, in which the AK achieved a reduction in electricity costs of 80 million euros. "Anyone who still thinks that the Chamber of Labor should be trimmed in light of these figures is making purely populist arguments without any consideration for employees," says Zangerl.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Claudia Thurner
