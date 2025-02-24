Passionate chefs
Organic chicken, duck dumplings and more - two young landlords from Rehberg cook with passion and dedication. In their bistro, they focus on the highest quality from the region.
Raphael Hutter and his young partner Johannes Graf have long been legends in the Kremstal and beyond. On the one hand, the duo have been touring the country for years with their food truck packed full of high-quality burgers and the like, and on the other, Hutterer and Graf opened their bistro in Rehberg in the fall.
Where other professional colleagues have already let the taps run dry and thrown down all their waiter's aprons, the two have hit the ground running with a passion for and flair for exquisite cuisine and a careful selection of wines (mainly from the Wachau, of course). Incidentally, anyone who popped into the fine bistro in Mühlhofstraße yesterday (Sunday) will have clicked their tongues. Because they served half an organic chicken, crispy down to the chicken bones.
"We naturally focus on the best quality and animal welfare - after all, what could be better than poultry that have been allowed to feel the freedom of green grass under their claws and peck to their heart's content throughout their lives," assures top chef Karin Gugerel. The bistro offers carefully composed menus as well as suckling pig barbecues via a catering service. Something delicious is also available for breakfast.
Love goes through the stomach
"When our guests enjoy their food, it makes us happy too. Because the way to a man's heart is through his stomach. And that's exactly why we took the plunge into the restaurant business," assure Raphael and Johannes - two restaurant owners with passion and perseverance. And when it gets warmer, it's not just regulars who can look forward to the popular outdoor cooking.
