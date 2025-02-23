Green state election: A tit-for-tat response from migrants

The Greens' state party conference at the trade fair will leave its mark. In addition to the list of candidates, the party statutes were also discussed. As a reminder: five local councillors needed a two-thirds majority of the delegates to stand for re-election. There were too many invalid votes in the first ballot. "We were unable to assign many of them to the candidates," said the election commission. The vote was therefore repeated individually due to the sometimes close result. In the end, Martin Margulies, the long-standing Green Party MP and budget spokesperson, was ousted.