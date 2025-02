Vandals ravaged a car and the terrace of an inn

According to the police, the unknown perpetrators struck between 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday. In the parking lot of the inn in Wenns, they used a sharp object to scratch the paint of a gray-silver car with a German license plate. They also tampered with the terrace of the restaurant: According to the police, a wooden box parked on the outside wall and an electric folding/sliding door were damaged.