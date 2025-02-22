FPÖ believes elections will be held soon with Kurz at the head of the ÖVP

FPÖ: "ÖVP is slowly being infiltrated by Kurz people"

After Gerald Fleischmann, Kurz's former head of communications, Stefan Steiner, the former chief strategist under Kurz, is now back on board with the ÖVP, the Blue Party is certain: "The ÖVP is being slowly infiltrated by Kurz people. Stocker is just a stand-in for Sebastian Kurz. As soon as the situation in the ÖVP has stabilized somewhat, Stocker will hand over the position of chairman and chancellor to Kurz and he will flee to new elections. We know this pattern from the ÖVP only too well."