FPÖ believes elections will be held soon with Kurz at the head of the ÖVP
Since the failure of their coalition negotiations with the People's Party, the Freedom Party has been calling for new elections as soon as possible. They criticize the ÖVP for only conducting sham negotiations and sense a political comeback by Sebastian Kurz.
The FPÖ is keeping a wary eye on developments in the formation of a government between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS.
"An end to the spectacle"
The Freedom Party is still calling for new elections: "Enough of this spectacle. The ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS had already begun negotiating this loser traffic light in the back rooms before the election, and all this just so that the ÖVP can continue to provide the chancellor despite losing the election," commented FPÖ General Secretary Michael Schnedlitz on the appearance of the new "Zuckerl" coalition.
FPÖ: The People's Party only conducted sham negotiations
FPÖ MP Christian Hafenecker also sharply criticized the ÖVP's negotiating strategy. "After successfully averting the EU deficit procedure, which threatened our sovereignty, we entered into substantive talks. It quickly became clear that the ÖVP was not conducting serious negotiations, but merely engaging in tactical maneuvering. At the same time, there were obviously already talks with the SPÖ."
Christian Stocker is just a stand-in for Sebastian Kurz.
Ein FPÖ-Politiker gegenüber der „Krone“
Unsurprisingly, the FPÖ now fears the worst for the country. This "coalition of election losers is bringing an anti-economic, anti-location and anti-citizen policy to Austria. A real political turnaround, which our country urgently needs, will not happen."
Is Christian Stocker just a placeholder?
The FPÖ also suspects another tactical maneuver behind the installation of Christian Stocker as ÖVP leader. He is supposed to be a placeholder for former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. From the Blue Party's point of view, there are also indications of this strategy.
FPÖ: "ÖVP is slowly being infiltrated by Kurz people"
After Gerald Fleischmann, Kurz's former head of communications, Stefan Steiner, the former chief strategist under Kurz, is now back on board with the ÖVP, the Blue Party is certain: "The ÖVP is being slowly infiltrated by Kurz people. Stocker is just a stand-in for Sebastian Kurz. As soon as the situation in the ÖVP has stabilized somewhat, Stocker will hand over the position of chairman and chancellor to Kurz and he will flee to new elections. We know this pattern from the ÖVP only too well."
