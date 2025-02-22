prima la musica
Golden throat enchants hearts with her voice
Christina Tschernitz (27) has completed her vocal pedagogy studies and is climbing the solo career ladder.
"Music is like balm for my soul. When something is bothering me, I can let go of everything by singing," said Christina Tschernitz ten years ago in an interview with "Krone". She won prizes at the "prima la musica" state and national competitions, which the "Kärntner Krone" accompanied for ten years. The Feldkirch native, who grew up on the Lenzhof farm, said something else: "The stage should remain my home: I will study singing."
Said and done! The Carinthian has realized her dream. After her vocal training at music schools in the region, Christina completed her vocal pedagogy studies at the Gustav Mahler Private University for Music (GMPU). She is currently studying for a Master's degree at the Music and Arts Private University of the City of Vienna (MUK).
"The classical soprano is my supreme discipline"
"Three more semesters and then I'll be done," says Christina. She loves classical music, modern music and, of course, the Carinthian song: "But my supreme discipline is the classical soprano." Christina commutes back and forth between Klagenfurt, where she lives with her boyfriend, and Vienna. "Being where you can learn from the best and build your own career on the side was my big dream."
prima la musica in March
Christina Tschernitz once won first place at prima la musica and is now a professional singer. This year's prima la musica competition will take place from March 3 to 7 at the Carinthian Music Academy in Ossiach .
She has performed as a soloist at the Carinthian Music Association (Carmina Burana, Kaffeekantate), at the Klagenfurt City Theater, where she played the boy in Mozart's Magic Flute, and at the Baden City Theater (Carmen and La Bohéme for children). She is also in demand as a soprano at operetta and New Year's concerts in Austria and abroad.
This year, she slipped into the role of "Christl von der Post" from the Zeller operetta "Der Vogelhändler" at concerts with the Salonorchester Weißenstein. "I like singing different female roles, it's fun."
Since 2024, Tschernitz has been touring Austria with her solo program "Girls, Girls Girls" - in which she slips into a wide variety of female roles: "Soon it will also be heard at home."
The soprano loves to cook: "I like traditional food - from roast pork to Kasnudel and Reindling." She also sings in the kitchen - and in the shower!
