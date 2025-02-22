Golden throat enchants hearts with her voice

"The classical soprano is my supreme discipline"

"Three more semesters and then I'll be done," says Christina. She loves classical music, modern music and, of course, the Carinthian song: "But my supreme discipline is the classical soprano." Christina commutes back and forth between Klagenfurt, where she lives with her boyfriend, and Vienna. "Being where you can learn from the best and build your own career on the side was my big dream."