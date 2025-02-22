The last farewell
Day of mourning in Villach: The painful farewell
A sea of candles and white roses - family and countless mourners accompanied Alexander (14) on his final journey at a moving ceremony in Villach on Saturday.
"Your love was like sunshine, you will be with us forever" - this was one of the moving messages that Alexander was given on his last journey. It seems to have been no coincidence that the sun shone down from a cloudless sky over the pilgrimage church in Villach on such a dark day.
Countless mourners made their way to Maria Gail on Saturday to support Alexander's family on such a difficult day - and to say goodbye to their loving friend and parishioner with candles and a sea of white roses.
A week ago, the 14-year-old was ripped from his young, happy and love-filled life in an unimaginably devastating way.
But there was no room for hatred and anger on this day - tears, a feeling of powerlessness and pain-filled grief were overwhelming, memories of the cheerful young man were omnipresent. After a touching mass, Alexander was laid to rest surrounded by his loved ones. Despite the sunshine, it was a dark day for Villach, Carinthia and the whole of Austria.
Protection on the ground and from the air
The "invisible" protection of the moving funeral ceremony and the guests was provided by the police - in civilian clothes in and around the pilgrimage church "Zu unseren lieben Frau", uniformed from the background and at a distance, as well as by drone from the air.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
