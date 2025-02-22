"Krone" commentary
Political carnival is all year round
Claus Meinert, editor-in-chief of the Tyrolean newspaper "Krone", takes the newly commenced coalition negotiations for a government as an opportunity to compare the negotiation process with carnival.
"It's carnival all year round in politics," was the reply yesterday when I asked an acquaintance what he thought of the current government negotiations at federal level. However, comparing these negotiations with carnival is not fair to carnival, as the facts prove.
Carnival begins on November 11 at 11.11 a.m. and ends on Ash Wednesday. Whether the fools like it or not. During this time, there is more or less fun - it depends on the individual's approach to humor - celebrating, dancing, etc. In total, this time there are 114 days in which the fools can indulge in their colorful hustle and bustle.
The only thing missing is that the new government will be confirmed next week on Nonsensical Thursday. That would fit in with the current political picture.
The 2024 National Council election, on the other hand, took place on September 29. Since then, there have been more or less serious "negotiations", "bargaining" or whatever you want to call it. Of course, the negotiators are not fools, even if you can't help but get the impression sometimes. Also, 145 days have passed since the election. That is 31 days more than the entire carnival has lasted - with no results so far.
The fact that the Black Turks and Reds are now trying to get the pink Neos on board again, after they have already broken off negotiations, certainly resembles carnival, at least in terms of its colorfulness. The only thing missing is that the new government will be confirmed next week on Nonsensical Thursday. That would fit in with the current political picture.
