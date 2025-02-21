Gambling millionaire targeted

Dramatic scenes unfolded in an underground parking garage in Dornbirn on the night of March 24 last year. As the 13 million gambling millionaire was just getting out of his car, he was attacked by two men wearing balaclavas. A stun gun is also used. However, the perpetrators do not expect the victim to put up a fierce resistance. In the heat of the moment, the 47-year-old victim manages to pull down the balaclava of one of the men - and thus catch a glimpse of his facial features. Although the victim is already lying on the ground and screaming in pain, he is repeatedly maltreated with electric shocks by one of the perpetrators, while the other threatens: "A person doesn't need that much money. You will take 700,000 euros with you in your car. We will find you and you will give us the money", public prosecutor Heinz Rusch quotes from the criminal complaint.