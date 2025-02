Basketball players want to turn the hall into a fortress

Home game day for BBU Salzburg! On Saturday, all Falken basketball teams are in action at home and want to make the hall in Alpenstraße invincible. After the junior team at 12 noon, the women will face UBSC-DBBC Graz at 3:30 pm. The Styrians are currently in third place in the second national league and would be a potential rival in the Final Four. That's where the Salzburg side want to be, but they urgently need another successful result: after six games, they have just two wins to their name.