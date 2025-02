“China hopes Trump will offend everyone”

"Krone": China's leadership is bracing itself for the geopolitical and economic war with Washington. How tough will this confrontation be? What is in store for us?

Thomas Eder: Donald Trump is no longer entirely new to Beijing. They have a bit of experience with him. In his first term in office, he behaved differently than he will this time. New advisors. New priorities. The Chinese government will wait and see and try to feel out what the strategy on the American side looks like.