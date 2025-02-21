No one in the state of Salzburg hears the outcry

The state government is clearly at a loss. Neither Pewny's office, nor the personnel department of state councillor Josef Schwaiger, nor the head of the state government Wilfried Haslauer (both ÖVP) have any ideas to tackle the personnel problems. They all want to wait for an organizational analysis by management consultants KPMG. This should be ready by the end of February. Then there will be an online meeting and later a real meeting of the advisory board.