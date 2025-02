“DSV Leoben is not a perpetrator, but a victim”

A year ago, the world of DSV Leoben was still dreaming: of the then second division club's mid-term promotion to the Bundesliga and of the upcoming cup match against Rapid, which attracted 8450 spectators to the "Monte Schlacko" on April 3. But then came forced relegation and the insolvency of Profi- und Marketing-GmbH. Yesterday, only three of the "last of the Mohicans" could be found on a visit to the "Krone": stadium manager Dule Zivkovic, team manager Mark Prey and neo-boss Peter Krenmayr.