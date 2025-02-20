Coalition in place soon?
First key positions fixed, now night shift
The SPÖ and ÖVP agreed on a budget path on Thursday and fixed the first key positions. For example, the SPÖ is to get the Ministry of Finance, the ÖVP the Chancellery and the Ministry of the Interior. The parties are likely to have already reached an agreement on the distribution of portfolios.
The fact that the SPÖ is to get the Ministry of Finance is surprising insofar as both the ÖVP and the FPÖ wanted it in the initial coalition negotiations. After all, the Ministry of Finance is very important in terms of power politics because it is where the budget is decided.
As "Der Standard" reported online on Thursday, economist Markus Marterbauer, ÖGB Federal Managing Director Helene Schuberth and Salzburg Member of Parliament Michaela Schmidt are already being discussed as candidates. Other names mentioned include manager Silvia Angelo and former ORF Director General Alexander Wrabetz. Vienna City Councillor for Finance Peter Hanke is said to have declined.
The SPÖ should also get infrastructure and social affairs. Lower Austria's regional leader Sven Hergovich could become transport minister, ÖGB vice-president Korinna Schumann social affairs minister.
The ÖVP, on the other hand, is to receive the Ministry of the Interior, the Chancellery, Defense and Agriculture, which could again be filled by the current heads of department. Justice could also fall to the People's Party, but could also be filled by someone independent.
Talks continue into the night
The ÖVP said on Thursday afternoon that talks "on a possible government formation" would continue into the night and that "a result is not expected today". The next opportunity to report on the progress of the talks to Head of State Alexander Van der Bellen will be on Friday. According to both parties, this has not yet been finalized.
Post reserved for NEOS?
It is also unclear whether the NEOS will be formally included as a coalition partner. The posts of education and foreign affairs could be reserved for the party if it decides to join the government. Alternatively, the ÖVP and SPÖ could try to secure the slim majority of just one mandate with the NEOS, Greens and FPÖ on a project-related basis.
As reported, an agreement has now been reached on the budget. This year 6.4 billion euros are to be saved, next year 8.4 billion euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
