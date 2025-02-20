Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Coalition in place soon?

First key positions fixed, now night shift

Nachrichten
20.02.2025 18:01

The SPÖ and ÖVP agreed on a budget path on Thursday and fixed the first key positions. For example, the SPÖ is to get the Ministry of Finance, the ÖVP the Chancellery and the Ministry of the Interior. The parties are likely to have already reached an agreement on the distribution of portfolios.

0 Kommentare

The fact that the SPÖ is to get the Ministry of Finance is surprising insofar as both the ÖVP and the FPÖ wanted it in the initial coalition negotiations. After all, the Ministry of Finance is very important in terms of power politics because it is where the budget is decided.

As "Der Standard" reported online on Thursday, economist Markus Marterbauer, ÖGB Federal Managing Director Helene Schuberth and Salzburg Member of Parliament Michaela Schmidt are already being discussed as candidates. Other names mentioned include manager Silvia Angelo and former ORF Director General Alexander Wrabetz. Vienna City Councillor for Finance Peter Hanke is said to have declined.

SPÖ leader Andreas Babler (Bild: Georg Hochmuth)
SPÖ leader Andreas Babler
(Bild: Georg Hochmuth)

The SPÖ should also get infrastructure and social affairs. Lower Austria's regional leader Sven Hergovich could become transport minister, ÖGB vice-president Korinna Schumann social affairs minister.

The ÖVP, on the other hand, is to receive the Ministry of the Interior, the Chancellery, Defense and Agriculture, which could again be filled by the current heads of department. Justice could also fall to the People's Party, but could also be filled by someone independent.

Talks continue into the night
The ÖVP said on Thursday afternoon that talks "on a possible government formation" would continue into the night and that "a result is not expected today". The next opportunity to report on the progress of the talks to Head of State Alexander Van der Bellen will be on Friday. According to both parties, this has not yet been finalized.

Post reserved for NEOS?
It is also unclear whether the NEOS will be formally included as a coalition partner. The posts of education and foreign affairs could be reserved for the party if it decides to join the government. Alternatively, the ÖVP and SPÖ could try to secure the slim majority of just one mandate with the NEOS, Greens and FPÖ on a project-related basis.

As reported, an agreement has now been reached on the budget. This year 6.4 billion euros are to be saved, next year 8.4 billion euros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf