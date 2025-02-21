Before the pre-play-offs
Don’t know where to go! Capitals wait for opponents
The Vienna Capitals have already qualified for the pre-play-offs. In the last home game of the basic round against Ljubljana, ninth place is still possible. It remains to be seen who their next opponent will be on Sunday. Many scenarios are possible.
Will they finish ninth or tenth? Who will finish seventh? Will they be picked or not? Many questions remain unanswered ahead of the Vienna Capitals' last game of the basic round on Friday against Ljubljana. Decisive questions when it comes to how things will continue in the pre-play-offs - and above all: where they will go.
One thing is certain: the Caps have to play their first game away from home. And that will be on Sunday. "We're currently planning for five possible scenarios," says Bernhard Starkbaum. As assistant coach, he is not only responsible for the goalkeepers, but also takes care of the Kagran team's travel plans. Fehervar, Graz, Villach, Ljubljana and Linz are currently the possible opponents.
"Buses, food, hotels - there's a lot of work involved. But everyone is very cooperative", "Starki", who celebrated his 39th birthday on Wednesday, has to pre-book various accommodations. He will only be able to make a firm commitment on Friday at around 11 pm. When it is clear where he will be going - perhaps as early as Saturday. For certain destinations, people will probably not arrive on match day.
Despite the rather low sporting significance of the match against Ljubljana, advance sales are going well, with more than 4,000 tickets already sold on Wednesday. The fans who will be in the arena on Friday can also look forward to a high-profile visit. Bob Wren, part of the Caps' 2005 championship team, will be a guest at the Steffl Arena and will be available for autographs and photos during the first intermission.
