The fate of the 14-year-old girl who fled from two violent girls into a streetcar, where she was able to draw attention to her plight with the international help sign, is the talk of the town, and not just in Innsbruck. This is not the first incident of this kind, reports List Fritz local councillor Tom Mayer: "In conversations with young people, but also older people, it has become clear that bullying and threats are part of everyday life on Innsbruck's public transport system. While many comparable cities have already reacted and have security staff on public transport, especially in the evenings and at night, we have a lot of catching up to do here in Innsbruck!", says the Innsbruck mandatary with conviction.