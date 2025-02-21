Most beautiful hiking routes
Circular hike above the sea of fog
When the Rhine Valley is shrouded in clouds, Furx is usually bathed in sunshine. An extremely scenic circular tour leads to the Alpwegkopf and back again.
The hike along the Alpwegkopf in Furx offers a perfect mix of sporting activity, impressive views and relaxing tranquillity. Nestled in the gentle hilly landscape of the Walgau, this circular trail is usually above the cloud cover even on dull, misty days. The route alternates between idyllic forest paths, wide alpine meadows and a panorama that stretches as far as the peaks of the Rätikon and the Swiss Alps. The tour is ideal for nature lovers looking for a short but varied hike and is also suitable for families.
Tips and information
Type: Circular hiking trail
Starting point: Parking lot (fee required) in Furx, Laternsertal
Duration: around two hours Ascent: approx. 446 vertical meters
Equipment: winter-proof shoes with good tread soles, layered clothing suitable for the weather, possibly hiking poles for the way back (some icy sections) Refreshment stops: Peterhof (Thu-Sat from 11 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm), Sundays and public holidays (11 am to 7 pm)
The starting point is in the idyllic hamlet of Furx, which has fewer than ten main residences, at just over 1000 meters above sea level. The small village belongs to the municipality of Zwischenwasser and is known as a local recreation area in the region. There are numerous leisure opportunities all year round: In winter, the family-friendly ski area and snowshoe hikes beckon. In summer, Alpe Furx is a popular destination for hikers and nature lovers, who can explore the mountain landscape on well-marked trails. There is a paid parking lot opposite the Peterhof. From here you can already enjoy a panoramic view of the entire Rhine Valley, the Alpstein, the Säntis and the Rätikon.
The Peterhof: rising from the ashes
The Peterhof itself is an institution. In 1954, Emma and Arthur Vith, two innkeepers from Laterns and great-grandparents of the owners, moved to Alpe Furx. They converted the farm above the small "Peter and Paul" chapel into an inn. However, it burned down in the 1970s. Rebuilt, the Peterhof flourished and grew into a hotel with 20 rooms. The new ensemble now consists of an inn and ten chalets, whose architecture has already won several awards. The Alpwegkopf circular tour starts directly opposite the parking lot. First follow the single-track road uphill for a short distance and past the few houses. Then you come to another signpost. Now you have the choice between the "Alpwegkopf-Süd" (forest road) or the "Alpwegkopf" (steep root path).
Coltsfoot
Coltsfoot is a robust plant from the composite family and is one of the first heralds of spring. The flower is easily recognized by its bright yellow blossoms , which often appear before the leaves have formed and are on individual, scaly stems. The leaves of the coltsfoot have white felt-like hairs on the underside and are horseshoe-shaped, which gave the plant its German name. Coltsfoot has been valued as a medicinal plant since ancient times, particularly because of its cough-relieving properties - hence the Latin name "Tussilago", derived from "tussis" (cough). The most effective part of the plant is the leaves, which contain mucilage, sterols, bitter substances and tannins, among other things. However, the wild herb should not be taken over a long period of time, as this could have negative effects on the liver. Coltsfoot prefers to grow in sunny, alternately moist locations, often on roadsides, embankments or fallow land. As an early bloomer, the wildflower is also an important first food source for insects.
During the winter season, it is advisable to first follow the signposts in the direction of "Alpwegkopf Süd", as this section leads along the sunny side. Eventually you change to a forest path and soon pass a lonely farmstead. The route continues gently uphill past numerous small hay barns. When you reach Ferchen at 1335 meters above sea level, you only have about half an hour's walk to the summit cross. Continue past a wooden hut on the left until you finally leave the wooded section behind and tackle the final ascent on a meadow path. From the summit, you can enjoy a magnificent view of the Rhine Valley and the mountains of the Laternsertal. The Alpwegkopfhaus is only around 15 minutes away, but is currently closed. However, there is a bench at the summit where you can rest. Then follow the path on the other side of the mountain back to Furx.
