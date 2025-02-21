Circular hike above the sea of fog

Coltsfoot is a robust plant from the composite family and is one of the first heralds of spring. The flower is easily recognized by its bright yellow blossoms , which often appear before the leaves have formed and are on individual, scaly stems. The leaves of the coltsfoot have white felt-like hairs on the underside and are horseshoe-shaped, which gave the plant its German name. Coltsfoot has been valued as a medicinal plant since ancient times, particularly because of its cough-relieving properties - hence the Latin name "Tussilago", derived from "tussis" (cough). The most effective part of the plant is the leaves, which contain mucilage, sterols, bitter substances and tannins, among other things. However, the wild herb should not be taken over a long period of time, as this could have negative effects on the liver. Coltsfoot prefers to grow in sunny, alternately moist locations, often on roadsides, embankments or fallow land. As an early bloomer, the wildflower is also an important first food source for insects.