Eichberger & Hemetsberger at the front on the World Championship course

Eichberger recognized similarities with Val Gardena/Gröden, where he achieved his best World Cup result to date in sixth place in December and ultimately also secured his World Championship ticket. Things didn't quite go to plan for the Styrian in Saalbach, but he didn't want to talk about World Cup frustration. "I didn't quite get it down in the race. But moping around in my first World Cup season would be absolutely the wrong thing to do". His focus is now on Crans-Montana anyway: "The downhill could suit me." Only he and Hemetsberger have made it into the top 20 from the ÖSV in the first run.