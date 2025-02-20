Black-red coalition now just around the corner

Will there be an issue partnership with the NEOS?

Question number two: What role will the NEOS play in the future? Will the Pinks be included in the government after all? Or will Stocker and Babler and NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger only agree on an "issues partnership"? One thing is certain: the small parties will be given a stronger role. As the Black-Red majority in the House is only based on one mandate, they need partners to secure legislative votes.