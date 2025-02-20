Two more big questions
Black-red coalition now just around the corner
On Thursday or Friday, the ÖVP and SPÖ want to announce whether they will form a coalition. The signs are pointing to the formation of a government, but it hinges on two major issues.
They are negotiating intensively into the late hours of the night, only allowing themselves a short break and starting the talks again in the morning. ÖVP leader Christian Stocker and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler have already spent more hours negotiating together than the paltry eight hours that FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl invested in forming a coalition with Stocker. Both parties are even adhering to the agreement that no details of the negotiations will be made public.
The Third President of the National Council, Doris Bures (SPÖ), is now also demonstrating more commitment to finding solutions. Babler's room for maneuver is clearly limited.
Reason has returned to the negotiating table
One almost has the feeling that the threatening scenario of Federal Chancellor Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) has allowed reason to prevail among the parties. Ideology has taken a back seat and pragmatism has taken its place at the negotiating table. Of course, all this could have been achieved much earlier. So 144 days after the National Council elections, Austria is still waiting for a government.
On Thursday or Friday, the People's Party and the SPÖ plan to announce whether they have been able to clear the final hurdles - and form a coalition. The coalition pact and the government should then follow within the next ten days.
We are currently trying to build the foundations and the house walls for the coalition. After that comes the interior fittings.
Ein Verhandler über die Gespräche
The question of austerity measures
There are two major issues involved in forming a coalition. One is the budget: will the SPÖ accept the austerity measures agreed between the ÖVP and the Freedom Party? In addition, the austerity package has already been submitted to the EU Commission and Austria has been given the green light. Negotiators say that the Social Democrats still want to tweak a few cogs - with the risk that Austria could still be subject to an EU deficit procedure.
Will there be an issue partnership with the NEOS?
Question number two: What role will the NEOS play in the future? Will the Pinks be included in the government after all? Or will Stocker and Babler and NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger only agree on an "issues partnership"? One thing is certain: the small parties will be given a stronger role. As the Black-Red majority in the House is only based on one mandate, they need partners to secure legislative votes.
